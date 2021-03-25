Report: What Cavs Are Planning With Andre Drummond

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond had his name come up a lot in the days leading up to the NBA trade deadline. But is the two-time All-Star being moved this week?

According to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes, Drummond is leaving, but not in a trade. Per the report, Drummond and the Cavs are working on a buyout.

Drummond is in the final year of a five-year, $160 million deal he signed in 2016 with the Detroit Pistons. But despite averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season, Drummond is on the outs with the team.

Andre Drummond has not stepped on the court since a February 12 game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Cavaliers announced shortly afterwards that the team would work to find a trading partner before today’s deadline.

By the looks of things, the Cavs just couldn’t find one.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Andre Drummond will work out a buyout, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 25, 2021

Andre Drummond was the No. 9 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 NBA Draft. He earned All-Rookie honors that season and rapidly improved in the years that followed.

Between the 2015-16 and 2019-20 seasons, Drummond led the NBA in rebounds per game four times.

In the past three seasons, Drummond has averaged 15.1 rebounds and 17.5 points per game.

If healthy, Drummond could provide a strong option at center. But the lack of interest in Drummond in the trade market speaks pretty loudly to how the Association views Drummond.

Where will Andre Drummond finish the season?