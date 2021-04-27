Report: Why Kevin Love Was Frustrated On Monday Night

On Monday night, Kevin Love made headlines with what he did in the Cleveland Cavaliers loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Love and the Cavaliers are in the midst of yet another down season with another failed attempt at a playoff appearance. Unfortunately all that losing had a negative impact last night.

Late in the third quarter, Love just tossed the ball aimlessly inbounds – at no one in particular. Instead of finding a teammate, the ball went to the Raptors’ Stanley Johnson, who fed the ball to Malachi Flynn for a three-pointer.

The moment went viral on social media, with fans wondering what exactly happened and why Love just gave up on the play.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports attempted to explain Love’s actions. Here’s what he said:

Love could be fined by the Cavaliers for swatting the basketball inadvertently inbounds out of frustration towards an official, resulting in a turnover and leading to a three-pointer by the Raptors. Love’s intent wasn’t to slap the ball inbounds, sources said. Love was frustrated with officials and not his team’s performance, sources said.

Regardless of his frustrations with the refs, Love’s actions are a bad look. There are plenty of other Cavaliers players who didn’t take the same course of action – despite losing.

Love, meanwhile, is in the midst of one of his worst season in the NBA. He’s averaging 11.7 points per game and a career-low 6.4 rebounds per appearance in 18 games this year.