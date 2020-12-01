With the NBA season only a few weeks away, Russell Westbrook remains on the Houston Rockets. That could change in the near future, especially if the front office decides to blow up its current roster.

Shams Charania of The Athletic announced Westbrook’s desires to leave Houston before the 2020 NBA Draft.

Westbrook has been linked to multiple Eastern Conference teams over the past month, such as the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. It appears there’s another team in the mix for his services.

Charania is reporting that Houston had trade discussions involving Westbrook with the Cleveland Cavaliers. There aren’t any specifics out regarding what was offered by Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are in rebuilding mode right now, but a potential pairing of Kevin Love and Westbrook could catapult them into the playoff picture. On the other hand, Cleveland might be better off developing Collin Sexton instead.

The Cavaliers and Rockets reportedly have had trade discussions surrounding Russell Westbrook, via @ShamsCharania. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 1, 2020

This past season, Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He’s still stuffing the stat sheet at a high level, but he’s no longer posting triple-doubles on a nightly basis.

Any team that inquires about Westbrook should know that he has at least $132 million remaining on his deal.

Westbrook struggled in the playoffs for the Rockets, but it’s fair to question his fit in their “small ball” system. A change of scenery could do wonders for the former MVP.