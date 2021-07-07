Rumors Are Swirling About Kevin Love’s NBA Future

Much of the conversation surrounding Kevin Love this offseason has centered on his controversial selection to Team USA for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. However, similar intrigue remains around the NBA future of the Cleveland Cavaliers big man.

Love has taken a backseat during the Cavs rebuild following LeBron James’ second departure. His numbers have taken a major regression he seems to have no clear path forward to win in Cleveland. As a result, the 32-year-old very well could be on the move this offseason.

According to Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle, there is “growing sentiment” that Love and the Cavaliers will look to come to terms on a buyout, leaving the five-time All Star a chance to sign with a contender for the 2021-22 season.

“There is growing sentiment around the league that Love will negotiate a buyout with Cleveland and sign a veteran-minimum contract with a contender, with one of the options being the Warriors,” Simmons wrote, per Bleacher Report.

But the San Francisco Chronicle reporter didn’t stop there. He claimed that the Golden State Warriors could put on a “full-court press” to sign Love.

Report: Warriors may put on ‘full-court press’ for Kevin Love if he’s bought out by Cavs https://t.co/sbc6Snq7RV — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 7, 2021

The Warriors aren’t the only team that will be interested in Love should he come available. Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that the Brooklyn Nets may also express interest in signing the veteran big man after a buyout, just as they did with LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin this year.

The demand for Love make sense given his past success in the league, but as of late, the 32-year-old Cavaliers big has struggled to produce at a high level. In 25 games this season, he tallied just 12.2 points and 7.4 rebound per contest.

Nevertheless, Love seems to have an understanding of what his future role will be, wherever he plays next season. Although he once was one of the most talented big men in the league, those days have and gone, leaving the Cavaliers player with no choice but to adapt.

“Yeah, I understand going into my 14th season that being that No. 1 guy, playing 35 minutes, getting 20 touches a game is probably in my rearview,” Love said Tuesday, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “But how I can affect the team, and feeling how I’m feeling now, I know that I can do it at a very high level. I don’t try to put a ceiling or limit on myself at all. So long as I’m feeling good, I know I’m going to play good.

“If it’s asked for me to have to pivot in my career for a team to win, I’m more than willing to do that. … But I do feel like on that [Cavaliers] team, or whichever team I end up on, USA Team, this is definitely something that I can continue to progress in the right way for really anybody. It doesn’t matter who I’m out there with, or who I’m playing with out there on the floor.”