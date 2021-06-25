Scottie Pippen Has Bold Comment About LeBron James, Kyrie Irving

After posting a very bold (and pretty cool) photo of himself this morning, NBA legend Scottie Pippen raised some eyebrows with a comment about LeBron James.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Pippen went after ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, writing that LeBron won a championship “without any help.” After countless people pointed out the Big 3 and his partnership with Anthony Davis, he clarified that he meant the 2016 NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Many people quickly took to his comments to point out that LeBron DID, in fact, have help All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. Needless to say, his statement is being viewed as a clear diss of Kyrie.

The response on Twitter has been fast and pretty vicious. His tweet has already gotten ratio’d and Stephen A. quickly came to the defense of Kyrie.

“I already told you, Man!” Smith said in a retweet. “Who the hell is Kyrie Irving to you? Slava Medvedenko?”

2016 Finals my man… which other star was out there with LeBron? @stephenasmith https://t.co/TrynpLnL8N — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) June 25, 2021

It’s not that controversial to suggest that LeBron’s 2016 title came with the weakest team he had assembled. But while Kyrie might not have been Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh or Anthony Davis at that time, he was still very good.

And Kyrie wasn’t alone either.

Center Kevin Love provided superb assistance at center for the Cavs during that incredible title-winning season.

Scottie Pippen is one of the greatest players in NBA history. But he didn’t have to go an disrespect Kyrie like that.