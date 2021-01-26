Video: Cavs’ C JaVale McGee Has Embarrassing ‘Highlight’ Against Former Team

The Cleveland Cavaliers welcomed the Lakers into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday for yet another homecoming for LeBron James. But the Los Angeles star wasn’t the only one to celebrate a reunion.

Cleveland center JaVale McGee got the opportunity to play against his former team for the first time since winning the 2020 NBA Championship with the Lakers. The veteran big man signed with the Cavaliers this offseason and joined a drastically different situation than in title-contending Los Angeles.

Unfortunately for McGee, Monday night’s game didn’t go too smoothly. His performance was encapsulated in one dribbling sequence late in the third quarter.

The 33-year-old took the ball at the top of the arc with 15 seconds left on the shot clock and tried to go to work on Montrezl Harrell. However, he bobbled the ball a handful of times and ultimately let it slip out of his hands and out of bounds.

Take a look, via NBA Central:

Obviously ball-handling isn’t a strong part of the seven-footer’s skill set, but he also followed up the sequence by missing a three-pointer off of the inbounds. McGee finished the night going 3-for-6 with eight points and two rebounds.

On the Lakers side, LeBron had no problem in his return to Cleveland on Monday. Fresh off a NBA title, the 36-year-old continued his hot start to the season, scoring 46 points on 19-of-26 from the floor and 7-for-11 from deep. He tacked on eight rebounds and six assists in the Lakers 115-108 victory.

The loss knocked the Cavaliers back to an 8-9, but the group has pleasantly surprised in the early going this year. With a young roster that boasts plenty of upside, Cleveland could compete in the Eastern Conference over the next few seasons.

As long as McGee doesn’t have to play point guard.