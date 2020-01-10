The Spun

Video: Charles Barkley Trolls John Beilein Over “Thugs” Comment

kenny smith and charles barkley of turner sportsLAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 05: NBA analysts Kenny Smith (L) and Charles Barkley laugh during a live telecast of "NBA on TNT" at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 8 and features 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein apologized after he allegedly called his Cavs players “thugs” while going over video.

The first-year NBA head coach suggested he meant to say “slugs” while describing their style of play. He spoke with ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski and offered apologies to the team.

“I didn’t realize that I had said the word ‘thugs,’ but my staff told me later I did and so I must have said it,” Beilein told ESPN. “I meant to say slugs, as in slow moving.”

Beilein went on to say a few of his players already forgave him for the slip-up. However, one former NBA star and current analyst isn’t as forgiving.

Charles Barkley took advantage of the opportunity to throw a few jabs at the Cleveland Cavaliers coach.

Barkley isn’t one to pull punches, so it’s not surprising to see him crack a few jokes at Beilein’s expense.

The Cavaliers didn’t let the incident stop them on Thursday night. Although Cleveland has struggled all season long, the Cavaliers found a way to take down the Detroit Pistons in overtime tonight.

With the 115-112 win, Cleveland improved to 11-27 on the year.

