Coach K Turned Down 6 NBA Jobs Over The Years

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski had an exceptional career at the collegiate level. Although the thought of the Blue Devils being coached by someone else seems absurd, there were actually several occasions were NBA teams tried to hire him.

In 1990, Krzyzewski pulled his name out of the running for the Boston Celtics’ coaching vacancy.

“I have withdrawn my name from consideration for the Boston Celtics coaching position,” Krzyzewski said in a statement. “I appreciate the opportunity to talk to the Celtics about the job and I appreciate Duke University allowing me to do so. I have made the decision to remain at Duke.”

The next time Coach K seriously considered a coaching gig was in 1994. He was being mentioned for the Portland Trail Blazers’ job opening.

In the early 2000s, Krzyzewski was linked to the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers. At the end of the day, he chose to stay at Duke.

The NBA interest didn’t go away in 2010, as the New Jersey Nets made a run at Coach K. However, he didn’t really want to consider that move because he was fresh off a national title.

Fast forward a year later, and the Minnesota Timberwolves tried to sell Krzyzewski on the idea of coaching Ricky Rubio. That wasn’t enough to pull him away from Duke.

Overall, Coach K stayed at Duke for 42 years. His legacy will live on for generations due to all the success he had.

Basketball fans can watch Coach K’s final home game tonight, as Duke will host North Carolina.