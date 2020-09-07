Colin Cowherd Has 1 Major Takeaway From The NBA Playoffs

We’re one-plus round into the NBA’s postseason.

The second round has lived up to the hype, with the Celtics and Raptors tied 2-2, the Bucks looking to come back from 3-1, the Clippers and the Nuggets tied 1-1 and the Lakers in a 1-0 hole against the Rockets.

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd has one major takeaway from the playoffs so far – no one is “great.”

The longtime sports radio host believes that there are no great teams in the NBA right now. He thinks that one team – the Clippers – has the potential to sometimes play great.

“Having watched every NBA playoff team multiple times, I’ve come to this conclusion. There’s no great teams in the league. All just good,” he tweeted. “And only team can occasionally flip to great for a fairly long stretch — Clippers. But they always revert back to good.”

The Clippers probably do have the highest ceiling of anyone in the NBA playoffs, but they just can’t seem to play consistently.

When Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Co. are fully clicking, though, they’re probably the toughest team to beat in the league.

But the playoffs remain mostly wide open as we head deeper into the second round.

The Lakers and Rockets are getting ready to tip off on ABC.