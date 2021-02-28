The Spun

Colin Cowherd Calls Out The Media’s Coverage Of The NBA

Tonight’s Raptors-Bulls game was canceled due to COVID-19, and FS1’s Colin Cowherd has some thoughts about that news.

Well, not necessarily on that game in particular, more so about how the NBA has handled the ongoing pandemic. Cowherd thinks that the league hasn’t gotten much criticism, compared to the NFL and MLB, for its scheduling changes due to COVID.

He called out the media for being soft on the NBA in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

“NBA just had 34th cancellation. Crickets. Love the association and Adam Silver but…he often feels protected,” Cowherd wrote.

Cowherd would expand a little on his position in a response to Sports Illustrated NFL writer Albert Breer.

The NBA does face some unique challenges compared to MLB and the NFL. For one, the games are all over the country during the week, which forces more travel.

The NFL only plays one game per week, and MLB maneuvered its 60-game schedule in 2020 to limit travel. We’ll see how baseball goes with a full, 162-game slate starting next month.

As for Cowherd’s argument, do you agree that the media protects Silver/the NBA? Or is he off-base?


