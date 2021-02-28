Colin Cowherd Calls Out The Media’s Coverage Of The NBA

Tonight’s Raptors-Bulls game was canceled due to COVID-19, and FS1’s Colin Cowherd has some thoughts about that news.

Well, not necessarily on that game in particular, more so about how the NBA has handled the ongoing pandemic. Cowherd thinks that the league hasn’t gotten much criticism, compared to the NFL and MLB, for its scheduling changes due to COVID.

He called out the media for being soft on the NBA in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

“NBA just had 34th cancellation. Crickets. Love the association and Adam Silver but…he often feels protected,” Cowherd wrote.

MLB had brief Covid flair up & some suggested to cancel the season. (Absurd overreaction) NFL had a few Covid cases and many media questioned league leadership. NBA just had 34th cancellation. Crickets. Love the association & Adam Silver but … he often feels protected. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 28, 2021

Cowherd would expand a little on his position in a response to Sports Illustrated NFL writer Albert Breer.

Listen, this stuff is hard. No doubt. But I thought both MLB and NFL did a tremendous job in non bubble environments. NBA is a little messy right now, frankly. Just feel like it needs to be addressed. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 28, 2021

The NBA does face some unique challenges compared to MLB and the NFL. For one, the games are all over the country during the week, which forces more travel.

The NFL only plays one game per week, and MLB maneuvered its 60-game schedule in 2020 to limit travel. We’ll see how baseball goes with a full, 162-game slate starting next month.

As for Cowherd’s argument, do you agree that the media protects Silver/the NBA? Or is he off-base?