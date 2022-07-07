Colin Cowherd: Kevin Durant Deserves Better

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Kevin Durant may not be his biggest fan, but Colin Cowherd still wants to see the star find a better situation.

During his show Thursday, the Fox Sports Radio host said Durant is "too good" to deal with the Brooklyn Nets' current state of dysfunction.

Cowherd's likened Durant's situation to the Los Angeles Angels wasting Mike Trout and Matthew Stafford flourishing once he got traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams.

Calling it a "bummer" when a great athlete gets stuck in the wrong place, Cowherd said Durant deserves a more stable setting.

"I root for great committed people to end up in great places," Cowherd said, "and so Kevin Durant is simply too good to deal with the nonsense of Ben Simmons, the anti-vax weirdness of Kyrie [Irving], and James Harden."

Where could Durant flourish? Cowherd called the Miami Heat a "fantastic" landing spot, as he could play for head coach Erik Spoelstra alongside a dedicated star in Jimmy Butler.

However, Durant's predicament is different from players Cowherd cited. The Angels and Lions drafted Trout and Stafford, respectively, but KD chose to team with Irving in Brooklyn.

While Durant is far from the main culprit, Irving and other players around him have seemingly created the mess more so than the front office.

Durant has reportedly "gone dark" within the league since requesting a trade last week. Will he get the clean slate Cowherd thinks he deserves?