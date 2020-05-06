The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Colin Cowherd Names His Top 5 NBA Players Of All-Time

Colin cowherd, sec, sec best conference, fox sportstwitter

ESPN’s broadcast of “The Last Dance” has given all of us a chance to revisit our lists of the greatest NBA players of all-time.

Knowing this, it was only a matter of time before FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd added his voice to the discussion. On Wednesday the host of “The Herd” revealed his top five NBA players of all-time.

Heading the list–assuming it is in order–was Michael Jordan, naturally. The GOAT was followed by a trio of Lakers icons: LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant. The fifth and final member of Cowherd’s ranking was Celtics legend Larry Bird.

The absence of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – or any all-time center for that matter – seems pretty glaring to most people. But Cowherd has maintained for years that centers aren’t vital in the NBA anymore.

As a result, legends like Shaq, Wilt, Bill Russell and Kareem probably never had a chance of making the cut.

The two most contentious names on the list by far are Kobe and Bird. Almost all of the comments calling for a change are asking that one or both of those guys get moved aside in favor of one of the aforementioned centers.

Do you agree with Colin Cowherd’s list? If not, is there a specific center who should have made the cut?

Reader Interactions


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.