Colin Cowherd Ranks Top 10 Duos In The NBA Bubble

This week is a big one inside the NBA bubble in Orlando. Regular season basketball returns on Thursday, with some of the league’s best players taking the court.

The marquee game Thursday night features the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers doing battle on national television. That contest will include the two best teams in the Western Conference and a pair of NBA title contenders.

According to Colin Cowherd, it will also contain the two best duos in the league. On “The Herd” this afternoon, Cowherd ranked his top 10 duos in the NBA bubble.

Atop the list were LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Lakers and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Clippers. Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics), Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) rounded out the top five.

The full list is below.

While Cowherd implied it was obvious that LeBron and AD were the top pairing, he expressed some concern with the Lakers due to the supporting cast beyond that dynamic duo.

“The problem with this duo is who’s No. 3? Danny Green, I don’t trust Kyle Kuzma, bench isn’t very good, Avery Bradley’s out,” Cowherd said.

The most obvious omission from the list is James Harden and Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets, but given Cowherd’s long-standing aversion to Westbrook, this shouldn’t be a surprise.

Cowherd’s top two duos will meet inside the NBA bubble at 9 p.m. ET Thursday night on TNT.