Colin Cowherd Reacts To LeBron James' Controversial Response To No-Call

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 28: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 28, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Lakers in overtime 125-121. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Some people may have thought LeBron James' reaction to a blatant missed call at the end of regulation Saturday night was over the top.

Colin Cowherd was not one of them. The FS1 host came to James' defense this morning, saying he appreciated the Lakers superstar's over-the-top display of anger and frustration.

"Yes, LeBron was a dramatic but he cares. Absolutely love his passion for the game and Celtics games have always felt bigger for LeBron," Cowherd said. "Refs blew a call late that changed the result. He was pissed about a regular season outcome all these years later. Explains why he’s still [king]."

One thing is certain: the officials badly missed the call.

James' left arm was whacked by Boston star Jayson Tatum as he attempted to score the winning basket on the final play of regulation.

After the no-call, the game went to overtime. Lakers guard Patrick Beverley received a technical foul before the extra session for bringing a camera onto the court to show the ref his mistake, and the Celtics eventually prevailed 125-121.

James, his teammates and head coach Darvin Ham all protested to the media postgame, but it was all in vain.