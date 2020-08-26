Colin Cowherd Shares Honest Reaction To NBA Players Decision

Colin Cowherd has weighed in on NBA players’ decision to strike and not play in today’s playoff games due to the shooting of Jacob Blake over the weekend.

The Milwaukee Bucks led the charge to sit out this afternoon in protest. After their game against the Orlando Magic was postponed, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets followed suit, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later reported that there is a feeling inside the bubble that the season itself could be in jeopardy.

Following the news, Cowherd took to Twitter to offer his thoughts. He praised what he called a “month of strong social commentary” in Orlando but said he was unsure if canceling the season was the right idea.

“Adam Silver has given the players a tremendous platform to voice their social concerns. He’s been in their corner,” Cowherd wrote. “On the court. Jerseys. Commercials. Post game. Broadcast commentaries. It’s been a month of strong social commentary. I’m not sure canceling the SEASON is best move.”

It remains to be seen what the endgame of this round of player protests will be. Will the playoffs eventually resume or will the season get totally canceled?

As of a short time ago, Wojnarowski reported that Bucks players were on a conference call with prominent members of the Wisconsin state government.

This is all unprecedented.