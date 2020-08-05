On Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets fell to the Portland Trail Blazers by a final score of 110-102 as the latter team fights for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Following the game, FS1 host Colin Cowherd once again questioned the play of Rockets guard Russell Westbrook. “In spite of all the marketing and promotion for Westbrook, Damian Lillard once again proved last night he is the better player,” he said.

Cowherd brought out the stats, claiming Lillard is a much better player than Westbrook, despite less fanfare. “We have a lot of examples of these guys facing each other, in fact, nine times in the last two years,” he said.

“Westbrook shots 40%. Dame shoots 43%. Westbrook shoots 30% on three’s. Dame shoots 42.5%. Westbrook is a minus-40. Dame’s a plus-49. It ain’t close,” Cowherd said listing the stats from their previous meetings.

“Dame’s a better shooter, less erratic, more dependable, better teammate. It is not close,” Cowherd said concluding his point.

Cowherd isn’t wrong with his comments. Lillard is a severely underrated point guard and consistently shows up in big moments for the Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, Westbrook is a triple-double machine who took home MVP honors following his ridiculous 2017 season.

When building a franchise, you can’t go wrong with either guy. Both are doing their best to keep their teams in contention in the bubble.