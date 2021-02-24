Colin Cowherd Reveals His Top 15 Players In The NBA List

We’re nearing the midpoint of the 2020-21 NBA season and Colin Cowherd is ready to share another of his NBA lists.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, the FOX Sports personality identified the top 15 players in the NBA right now. Among the obvious picks were LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Steph Curry, Giannis, Luka Doncic and James Harden.

But as is typical of any Colin Cowherd list, there are some controversial picks in there as well. Chris Paul, Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum all made the list, causing some confusion on Twitter.

Naturally there are some questionable absences from the list as well. Many would argue that Bradley Beal and Paul George are better than Tatum, Zion and Paul right now.

Here is Colin’s full list:

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Kawhi Leonard

Anthony Davis

Joel Embiid

Steph Curry

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Damian Lillard

James Harden

Nikola Jokic

Jayson Tatum

Luka Doncic

Zion Williamson

Chris Paul

Kyrie Irving

Russell Westbrook didn’t make his cut because he never makes any Colin Cowherd “best” list.

But for the most part, Cowherd managed to hit the nail on the head with some of the easy picks. Keeping the likes of Luka, Jokic, Lillard and Embiid off the list would’ve been downright criminal to some.

Whose absence from the list do you disagree with the most? Are there any NBA players who Cowherd shouldn’t have had on his list?