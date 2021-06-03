With a Game-5 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers’ puzzling playoff woes continued to build. Now trailing 3-2 in the series, the Clips have lost all three of their home games in Staples Center.

If the LA squad is unable to get past the first round, this will be the second year in a row the team has suffered an early playoff exit under the leadership of superstar forwards Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

During his show on Thursday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd ripped into Leonard for his inability to create a winning culture in LA.

“If the foundation of your house is Kawhi Leonard, it’s a haunted house,” he said on The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd. “The Clippers are a riddle wrapped in an enigma.”

The Clippers have become notorious as one of the worst “clutch” teams in the NBA. In this year’s 2021 playoffs, the squad ranks by far the worse — shooting 18.2 percent from the field with a -22 plus/minus through an 0-3 clutch-time record. All of these statistics come despite the team possessing one of the most talented rosters in the league.

Last night, Kawhi air-balled a game-tying shot from the corner with under 10 seconds remaining in the game in the Clippers’ 105-100 loss.

Heading back to Dallas for Game 6, LA will look to steal yet another away game to keep the series alive.

If the Clippers are unable to get out of this hole, it may be time for the franchise to blow up the failed Leonard-George era in Los Angeles.