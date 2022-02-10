The Spun

Breaking: Mavericks Trade Kristaps Porzingis In Surprising Move

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis frowning.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center on December 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

We’ve got our first surprising deal of the NBA trade deadline. The Dallas Mavericks have traded Kristaps Porzingis back east.

Porzingis is heading to the Washington Wizards as part of a trade involving veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie, according to reports. The move comes a little over three years after Dallas secured Porzingis in a trade with the New York Knicks.

The sweet-shooting Latvian big man was acquired with the hope he would be a franchise cornerstone for the Mavs. However, while Porzingis averaged 20.0 points per game during his tenure in Dallas, injuries plagued him, and he also struggled defensively at times.

Still just 26, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 draft will have a chance to rejuvenate his career in D.C.

This season, Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. However, he has not played since January 30 due to knee problems.

Porzingis is under contract the next two seasons with a player option for 2023-24.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.