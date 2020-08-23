Breaking: Mavs Announce Luka Doncic’s Game 4 Status

The Dallas Mavericks will have the services of star point guard Luka Doncic for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers today.

Doncic left Friday night’s Game 3 loss with a sprained left ankle. An MRI reportedly showed no serious damage, leaving the second-year standout as a gametime decision for today.

Moments ago, the Mavericks announced that Doncic will play against the Clippers. Dallas is looking to win to even up the first round series at two games apiece.

Given the magnitude of the matchup, it’s not that surprising that Doncic will try to give it a go.

Doncic is averaging 27.7 points, 8.7 assists and 8.3 rebounds through three playoff games. Despite playing just 29 minutes and shooting 4-for-14 in Game 3, he posted a triple-double, scoring 13 points, grabbing 10 boards and dishing out 10 assists.

In a Game 1 loss last week, Doncic scored 42 points while handing out nine assists and bringing down seven rebounds.

Game 4 of Clippers-Mavericks is set for 3:30 p.m. ET today on ABC.