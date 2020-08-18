Colin Cowherd Has A Stern Message For Kristaps Porzingis

The biggest storyline from last night’s game between the Clippers and Mavericks centered around Kristaps Porzingis getting ejected for receiving a pair of technical fouls.

Dallas had a lead prior to Porzingis getting ejected. Things changed once the team lost its All-Star big man, especially since Los Angeles didn’t have someone to match up with his size and shooting.

Fans have sided with Porzingis, calling it a weak ejection from the officials. FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd doesn’t agree with that sentiment though. He thinks Porzingis has to realize that he’s too valuable to get involved in a skirmish.

“Marcus Morris is involved in this – he’s the seventh-best Clipper. Porzingis is the second-best Maverick,” Cowherd said. “You’ve got to know how valuable you are, especially to a young team. I’ve seen LeBron James multiple times [stay away from a skirmish] and I’ve heard criticism through the years like ‘Why isn’t he getting involved?’ It’s because he’s super smart.”

Cowherd makes a good point here. The Mavericks can’t afford to lose Porzingis for an entire half because his frustrations got the best of him.

Judging off Porzingis’ postgame comments, he probably would agree with what Cowherd had to say.

“The first one, even though I felt like it was a clean block, they’re probably going to call that tech for throwing [a punch] in the air every time,” Porzingis said. “I’ve just got to be smart and not let my emotions get the better of me.”

Porzingis will be back in action tomorrow night, as the Mavericks try to even up the series.