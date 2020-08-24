Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Reaction To Luka Doncic’s Game-Winning Shot

Colin Cowherd isn’t buying the hype surrounding the Mavericks after Luka Doncic’s incredible game-winning shot against the Clippers on Sunday.

Luka and the Mavs are the talk of the Orlando bubble. Dallas evened the first round series with the powerhouse Clippers Sunday afternoon thanks to Luka’s heroics. The 6-foot-7 superstar drilled a step-back three-pointer as the buzzer expired to take down Los Angeles and even the series at two games a-piece.

Perhaps the most incredible aspect of the Mavs’ win is the fact they were without Kristaps Porzingis. But Cowherd still isn’t buying the hype.

The popular radio host continues to defend the Clippers, despite poor play against the Mavs. Cowherd thinks the loss of Patrick Beverley is the story of the series, thus far.

"Let's explain the whole series. Luka hit a 30-footer at the buzzer. If he doesn't, it's 3-1 Clippers." @ColinCowherd reacts to Mavericks evening the series at 2: pic.twitter.com/K5p1DkWGFy — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 24, 2020

There’s no doubt Beverley would’ve made a big impact in Game 4 – especially if he was able to help defend Luka Doncic.

“The Clippers are now tied after four games and the world’s ending,” Cowherd said on Monday. “Y’all just start watching the NBA? These first round playoff series can get really tough all the time for great teams. . . . Well Patrick Beverley hasn’t played the last three games. . . . Let’s explain the whole series: Luka hit a 30-footer at the buzzer.”

What Cowherd seems to forget here is the Mavs might’ve won Game 1 had the refs not gave Kristaps Porzingis a second technical, ejecting him from the game as a result. But the past is the past.

The Mavs have a good a shot as any to upset the Clippers if Luka can continue to dominate as he did in Game 4.