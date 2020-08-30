Dallas Mavericks Fans Are Furious With Marcus Morris

Dallas Mavericks fans appear to have had enough of Marcus Morris.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward is known for being a bit of an instigator. The longtime NBA veteran had an ankle stepping incident with Luka Doncic earlier in the series.

Some fans accused Morris of intentionally stepping on Doncic’s injured ankle, though the Clippers forward denied it.

“Basketball has never been that serious to try to hurt somebody. Im not apologizing for s–t because I know what I put into this game day in and day out. It was a mistake deal wit it. Competing is why I play,” he wrote.

Basketball has never been that serious to try to hurt somebody. Im not apologizing for shit because I know what I put into this game day in and day out. It was a mistake deal wit it. Competing is why I play. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 26, 2020

The Clippers and the Mavericks are underway in Game 6 and it didn’t take long for there to be another Morris incident.

Morris has been ejected for the following hit on Doncic:

Marcus Morris has been EJECTED for this hard foul on Luka 😳pic.twitter.com/R7NUAK1p5Z — Overtime (@overtime) August 30, 2020

Skip Bayless is one of the few defending Morris.

“Once again, Doncic starts it by throwing an elbow into Marcus Morris on the drive. Morris retaliates with a flagrant shot to the side of the head – ejected. Doncic started it last game w sucker punch to the back of RJackson’s head. THEN Morris stepped on the shoe of injured foot,” he tweeted.

Once again, Doncic starts it by throwing an elbow into Marcus Morris on the drive. Morris retaliates with a flagrant shot to the side of the head – ejected. Doncic started it last game w sucker punch to the back of RJackson's head. THEN Morris stepped on the shoe of injured foot. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 30, 2020

Most, though, are fully supportive of the ejection.

The Mavericks and the Clippers are playing on ESPN.