Dallas Mavericks Fans Are Furious With Marcus Morris

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives against Marcus Morris Sr. #31 of the LA Clippers during the first quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 23, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks fans appear to have had enough of Marcus Morris.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward is known for being a bit of an instigator. The longtime NBA veteran had an ankle stepping incident with Luka Doncic earlier in the series.

Some fans accused Morris of intentionally stepping on Doncic’s injured ankle, though the Clippers forward denied it.

“Basketball has never been that serious to try to hurt somebody. Im not apologizing for s–t because I know what I put into this game day in and day out. It was a mistake deal wit it. Competing is why I play,” he wrote.

The Clippers and the Mavericks are underway in Game 6 and it didn’t take long for there to be another Morris incident.

Morris has been ejected for the following hit on Doncic:

Skip Bayless is one of the few defending Morris.

“Once again, Doncic starts it by throwing an elbow into Marcus Morris on the drive. Morris retaliates with a flagrant shot to the side of the head – ejected. Doncic started it last game w sucker punch to the back of RJackson’s head. THEN Morris stepped on the shoe of injured foot,” he tweeted.

Most, though, are fully supportive of the ejection.

The Mavericks and the Clippers are playing on ESPN.


