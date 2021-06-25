Dallas Mavericks Have Reportedly Hired A New Head Coach

Another coaching vacancy in the NBA has been filled. According to ESPN insider Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks have agreed to terms with Jason Kidd to be their next head coach.

The Mavericks also found their next general manager, striking a deal with longtime Nike executive Nico Harrison. He’ll run the team’s basketball operations for at least the 2021-22 season.

Of course, the big news here is that Kidd is returning to Dallas. He had two stints with the Mavericks as a player and was part of their championship team in 2011.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced earlier today that Kidd was already assembling a coaching staff for Dallas. That was a strong indication that it was his job to lose. A few hours later, MacMahon confirmed that Kidd will replace veteran coach Rick Carlisle.

Carlisle recently told ESPN that he would like to see Kidd coach the Mavericks next season. Well, it appears Mark Cuban listened to his advice.

“My hope is that Jason Kidd will be the next coach of the Mavs because he and Luka have so many things in common as players,” Carlisle said, via ESPN. “I just think that it would be a great situation for Luka, and I think it would be an amazing situation for Jason. I’m the only person on the planet that’s coached both of those guys and that knows about all of their special qualities as basketball players. To me, that just would be a great marriage, but that’s just an opinion.”

The Mavericks are the third NBA team to hire Kidd as a head coach. He spent one year with the Brooklyn Nets and nearly four years with the Milwaukee Bucks.