Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Cutting Former Top-10 Pick

Less than 24 hours after picking up a huge win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Dallas Mavericks made a notable change to their roster.

According to ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks are waiving center Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a two-year deal.

The Mavericks have already been without Cauley-Stein for an extended period of time this season. He went on personal leave in early December.

Hopefully, Cauley-Stein can figure out his situation away from the court as soon as possible. Whenever he’s ready to return to the hardwood, he’ll have to sign with a new team.

Cauley-Stein, the No. 6 overall pick from the 2015 NBA Draft, joined the Mavericks in January 2020. In 18 games this season, he averaged just 1.9 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Mavs are waiving Willie Cauley-Stein and signing Marquese Chriss to a 2-year deal, source told ESPN. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 15, 2022

It’s unfortunate that Cauley-Stein was waived this weekend. Before he went on personal leave, he was a legitimate role player for Dallas.

Chriss, meanwhile, has averaged 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 games for the Mavericks. Clearly, the front office likes what it has seen from the former No. 8 overall pick.

On Friday night, Chriss had 15 points and six rebounds against the Grizzlies. He’ll try to build off that performance when the Mavericks face the Magic tonight.