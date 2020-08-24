Damian Lillard Had A 2-Word Reaction To Luka Doncic’s Shot

Damian Lillard knows a thing or two about hitting game-winning shots in the playoffs.

The Portland Trail Blazers star has a couple of the most-notable game-winners in recent NBA postseason history. Just last year, the All-NBA guard hit an epic game-winning, series-ending 3-pointer from nearly halfcourt over Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

So, you can bet that Lillard was impressed with what Luka Doncic did on Sunday evening.

The Dallas Mavericks point guard hit a buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer over Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic’s game-winning shot gave the Mavs the victory in Game 4. The series is now tied, 2-2, heading into Game 5.

Lillard reacted to the shot on Twitter. The Blazers star needed just two words to describe Doncic following his epic shot.

“Big dawg,” he wrote.

Big dawg — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 23, 2020

You don’t need to say much more than that about Doncic right now. He is a clear alpha on the court and one of the best players in the NBA. That is very obvious now.

Doncic and the Mavericks will look to take a series lead over the No. 2-seeded Clippers on Tuesday night.

Game 5 of the Western Conference first round series is set to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T.