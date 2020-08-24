The Spun

Damian Lillard Reacts To Pre-NBA Draft Clip Of Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic hits a game-winner.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates a game winning three point basket against the LA Clippers during overtime in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 23, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If you watch Luka Doncic play now, it is tough to believe he had his share of doubters following the 2018 NBA Draft.

Yesterday, Doncic produced a 43-point, 17-rebound, 13-assist masterpiece in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers. To cap off his performance, Doncic drained the game-winning three-pointer as time expired in overtime.

Without question, Doncic is establishing himself as not just one of the best young players in the NBA, but one of the top players in the league, period. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is already at that level.

Lillard understands what it is like to have critics, so it’s not that surprising how he reacted to an old video of pundits being skeptical about Luka Doncic around the 2018 draft. In the clip, which you can see below, analysts like Shannon Sharpe, Colin Cowherd, Stephen A. Smith and Lillard nemesis Skip Bayless express doubts that Doncic can be a smashing success in the NBA because of his lack of elite athleticism.

Damian Lillard quote-tweeted the video and added “Lol” as his only comment.

It is always funny to see how old draft takes age after a few years. In the case of Doncic, these opinions did not hold up.

The Dallas Mavericks look like the smartest people in the room for executing the trade to land the Slovenian star.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.