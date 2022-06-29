1 Dark Horse Team Is Reportedly Emerging For Jalen Brunson

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 18: Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz in the first half of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

For the past few weeks, Jalen Brunson has been heavily linked to the Knicks. While the two sides may strike a deal at some point this offseason, it's not a done deal.

When free agency begins on Thursday night, Brunson will hold meetings with three teams.

According to Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes, the Heat, Knicks and Mavericks have meetings scheduled with Brunson. Miami is considered a dark-horse contender in these sweepstakes.

"There is a darkhorse team in play: the Miami Heat, as they’ve secured a meeting, too, sources said," Haynes wrote. "In order for the Heat to acquire Brunson, it would take a sign-and-trade agreement."

Brunson averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game for the Mavericks this past season. In the playoffs, he averaged 21.6 points per contest.

Just one day ago, Marc Stein reported there's growing resignation in Dallas that Brunson's top choice is to sign with the Knicks.

Brunson's market should be very active to say the least.

Free agency officially begins this Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.