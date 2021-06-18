Dirk Nowitzki Reportedly Lands New Job With Dallas Mavericks

The past few days have been rough for the Dallas Mavericks to the say the least. Moments ago, however, the franchise actually had some positive news to share with the NBA world. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Mavericks have hired former star Dirk Nowitzki as a special advisor.

“Nowitzki’s first assignment at the request of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: Assisting the team in its search for a new head of basketball operations and then coach,” Stein tweeted.

The team saw some serious shake ups this week. The Mavericks and long time general manager Donnie Nelson had a “mutual” parting of ways, with head coach Rick Carlisle, who coached Nowitzki when the team won the 2011 NBA Finals, following suit.

As of now, Nowitzki is not expected to take on an everyday role with the Mavericks. Perhaps that could change depending on how the coaching search goes over the next few weeks.

After just two seasons of retirement, Nowitzki, who turns 43 on Saturday, is holding off on taking an everyday role with the team. But he tells @NYTSports that — after the departures of Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle — he is assisting Cuban on Dallas' search processes. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 18, 2021

It’s no secret that Dirk Nowitzki is the most popular player to ever suit up for Dallas. While fans definitely appreciated his unique skill-set, what they loved most about him was that he brought the franchise its first ever title.

Nowitzki revealed why he accepted this role in a brief interview with the New York Times.

“Mark [Cuban] approached me and asked me to help out and of course I said yes,” Nowitzki said. “Any way I can help my Mavs, I’m in.”

Replacing a proven winner like Rick Carlisle won’t be an easy task, but at least the Mavericks have Nowitzki by their side to help. He certainly knows a thing or two about what it takes to win an NBA championship.

