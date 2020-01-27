Dirk Nowitzki Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death

It may be days or even weeks before everyone who knew and appreciated Kobe Bryant is able to properly articulate how they feel about his tragic passing.

One of the latest to give a show of respect is Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki. The 14-time All-Star took to Twitter late last night to share his deep thoughts on the death of Kobe and his daughter Gianna.

In his post, dedicated to “Mamba,” he said that Kobe was an inspiration to “so many around the world, including me.”

Nowitzki pledged that Kobe would always be missed, remembered and loved. He expressed his deepest sympathies to Kobe’s family.

The careers of Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki overlapped for a good portion of their careers. They played together on numerous All-Star teams, and against each other in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

In their only playoff meeting against each other, Nowitzki and the Mavs swept Kobe and the Lakers in the 2011 NBA Western Conference Semifinals. Nowitzki would go on to win NBA Finals MVP after the Mavs beat the Miami Heat to win their first NBA title.

Kobe’s legacy and influence crosses oceans and continents. There may never be someone as big as him ever again.