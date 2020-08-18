Dirk Nowitzki Reacts To Kristaps Porzingis’ Playoff Ejection

Kristaps Porzingis was ejected for the first time in his NBA career on Monday night. The timing was downright brutal though, as the Dallas Mavericks desperately needed their All-Star big man on the floor to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers.

The officials issued a technical for Porzingis after he disagreed with a foul call they made on him in the first half. To be fair, the refs did miss a clean block on his part. Later in the game, Porzingis received his second technical foul for pushing Marcus Morris.

Multiple technical fouls in one game calls for an automatic ejection. As a result, the Mavericks were without Porzingis for the majority of the second half.

Basketball fans everywhere were irate over the call. This includes Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, who tweeted “That ejection is super soft.”

That ejection is super soft… — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) August 18, 2020

Nowitzki isn’t the only notable name to tweet their displeasure with the ejection. LeBron James also took his thoughts to Twitter, posting “Man that was BOGUS AS HELL MAN!!!!! Cmon man.”

Dallas could’ve used Porzingis’ playmaking ability down the stretch. He’s an incredibly difficult player to guard due to his height and range from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks will be back in action on Wednesday night, as they’ll try to tie the series up. We’ll see if Porzingis can get revenge against the Clippers – and the NBA officials.