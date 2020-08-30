Dirk Nowitzki Reacts To The Mavericks’ First Round Playoff Loss

The Dallas Mavericks’ first playoff appearance in four years came to a disappointing end today as they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers, 111-97.

But Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki believes that his former team should have their heads held high. Taking to Twitter after the loss, Dirk declared that the team has “lots to be proud of and lots to look forward to.”

He’s not wrong. Of all the teams that bowed out in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks were by far the most impressive.

While we saw a little bit of Kristaps Porzingis in his first playoff series, it was a coming out party for Luka Doncic. The Slovenian superstar pulled off a rare triple-double in the Mavs’ 135-133 overtime win in Game 4.

Lots to be proud of and lots to look forward to!!! #mffl — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) August 30, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks finished the 2019-20 regular season with a .573 winning percentage – their best since the 2014-15 season.

They were 40-27 before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season. Then they went 3-5 in the seeding games, finishing as the 7th seed.

That sent them on a collision course with the Clippers, with whom they alternated wins and losses for the first five games. But Game 6 was the one they couldn’t afford to lose, and KP’s absence made winning those remaining games all the tougher.

If they can get healthy and stay that way though, Dallas should be back as contenders for a higher seed next year.

And Dirk Nowitzki will be watching and waiting for it.