Everyone Said The Same Thing About Jason Kidd After Dirk Nowitzki News

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly enlisted the help of NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki in finding their next head coach. And that’s led just about everyone who’s been following the news lately to make the same joke about Jason Kidd.

The former Nets and Timberwolves head coach has been an assistant for the Los Angeles Lakers for two years now. But he’s been linked to virtually every head coaching opening for even longer.

Needless to say, when the reports that the Mavericks are looking for someone to replace Rick Carlisle, Kidd’s name came up.

It’s become sort of an inside joke that Kidd is leaking his own candidacy for every job, perhaps in an effort to will it into existence. But with the team that he won an NBA title with now looking for a job, he might actually have a chance.

If I’m Jason Kidd, I’m on the phone with Cuban like: pic.twitter.com/lIAYO2V2Ze — AJ Jones (@lunchbreakkyok) June 17, 2021

A distracted Jason Kidd sees there’s a head coach job opening in Dallas #MFFL pic.twitter.com/mIhEuCTh5T — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) June 17, 2021

Jason Kidd sifting through his head coaching offers like pic.twitter.com/rbgdK3sTiF — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) June 14, 2021

Jason Kidd isn’t exactly the most popular head coaching candidate though. He had one good season with the Brooklyn Nets, leading them to the Conference Semifinals in 2014, only to struggle in 3.5 seasons with the Bucks.

Kidd was fired during the 2017-18 season after a 23-22 start. He returned to the NBA with the Lakers and new head coach Frank Vogel in 2019.

After just three years out of the head coaching ranks, could Jason Kidd be returning to the Dallas Mavericks this year?

If not, where do you see Kidd going this coming season?