Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Mavericks Latest Signing

With the omicron variant spreading at an alarming rate in the NBA, the league is allowing teams to sign “replacement players” to short-term deals.

The contracts being dished out to “replacement players” are labeled as 10-day hardship deals because they allow a team to exceed their roster limit because more than three players are out due to an illness.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks took advantage of the league’s hardship exception. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Mavericks signed guard Charlie Brown.

Brown has been spending this season with the Delaware Blue Coats of the G-League. He’ll now have the chance to show what he can do on a larger stage.

The Mavericks are signing guard Charlie Brown of NBA G League Delaware to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2021

Since this signing has been made just a few days before Christmas, the NBA world is firing off jokes about the character Charlie Brown from the famous comic strip Peanuts.

“Mavs so desperate they’re signing Peanuts cartoons,” one NBA fan tweeted.

“Nothing says Christmas like Charlie Brown,” another fan.

A third fan called this signing “the most festive thing I’ve seen all season.”

At 14-15, the Mavericks can use a jump-start to get them back on the right track. Perhaps that spark will come from Brown.