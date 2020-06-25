Former Kentucky Star Opting Out Of NBA’s Orlando Season

NBA players will be taking a risk by playing the resumed season in Orlando, especially with the recent spike in positive tests the state is dealing with.

But more and more players are deciding that the rewards just don’t outweigh the risks. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Dallas Mavericks center and former Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein is opting out of playing in Orlando.

Per the report, Cauley-Stein and his partner are expecting a newborn child in July. That seems like a pretty good reason to avoid any potential contact with someone who may have unknowingly contracted COVID-19.

Cauley-Stein has been averaging 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists during the 2019-20 season. But his averages have been slightly lower since the Golden State Warriors traded him to Dallas.

The state of Florida has been getting absolutely hammered by new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Recent numbers put the total number of cases at over 109,000, with more than 3,200 succumbing to the virus.

But the NBA is determined to resume and finish the season. 22 teams are expected to compete in a tournament at an isolated facility owned by Disney. The league is doing all they can to mitigate the risk of infection by its participants.

Even so, the decision to play still comes down to the players. If the players feel that the risks are still too great, you can’t begrudge them for wanting to stay home.