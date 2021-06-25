The Dallas Mavericks‘ 2011 championship team is without a doubt the best in the organization’s history. It’s only fitting several of its members, including J.J. Barea and Jason Kidd, reunite – this time, on the coaching staff.

Per NBA insider Tim MacMahon, Barea is in talks with Kidd to join his staff in Dallas. Kidd, of course, just struck a deal to become the Mavs’ new head coach.

“J.J. Barea has had a preliminary conversation with former teammate Jason Kidd about joining his coaching staff in Dallas, sources told ESPN,” MacMahon reported via Twitter. “Barea has strong relationships throughout the organization, including Luka Doncic, and the Mavs missed his presence last season.” The Mavericks released Barea in December of last year. He was the last remaining active player from Dallas’ 2011 championship team. It appears his next career step is in the coaching world. J.J. Barea has had a preliminary conversation with former teammate Jason Kidd about joining his coaching staff in Dallas, sources told ESPN. Barea has strong relationships throughout the organization, including Luka Doncic, and the Mavs missed his presence last season. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 25, 2021

It’s only fitting Jason Kidd brings J.J. Barea back to Dallas. He’s a fan favorite and has long been rumored to reunite with the Mavs in some capacity.

Kidd and potentially Barea aren’t the only members of the 2011 championship team back in Dallas. Dirk Nowitzki is the Mavericks’ newest special advisor. There’s no doubt his presence alone will make an impact.

Kidd, Nowitzki and potentially Barea could all be a major veteran influence to superstar Luka Doncic. At just 22 years old, Doncic is still just scratching the surface of his potential.