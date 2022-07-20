Former Mavericks Star Announces His Retirement From Basketball

DALLAS, TX - JUNE 07: A detail of an empty court between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat in Game Four of the 2011 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 7, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After spending two decades of playing professional basketball, J.J. Barea has finally decided to call it a career.

"I'm ready. Last year it worked my head and I wasn't ready,” Barea said, via Dallas Basketball. “This year, yes, and I am calm about finishing.

Barea continued: "I gave it all. … To have the opportunity to finish in Puerto Rico, to play in all fields, and to enjoy it with my friends."

Barea started his career with in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional, a basketball league in Puerto Rico. It wasn't until 2006 when he joined the Dallas Mavericks.

The highlight of Barea's career came during the 2010-11 season. He was a part of a Mavericks team that defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Barea was with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2011-14 before eventually returning to Dallas.

Overall, Barea finished his NBA career averaging 8.9 points and 3.9 assists per game. He was a really solid contributor off the bench everywhere he went.

Before he retired, Barea joined the Cangrejeros de Santurce of the BSN.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Barea join a coaching staff. He spent time with the Mavericks in 2021 as a player development coach.