Former Mavericks Star Announces His Retirement From Basketball
After spending two decades of playing professional basketball, J.J. Barea has finally decided to call it a career.
"I'm ready. Last year it worked my head and I wasn't ready,” Barea said, via Dallas Basketball. “This year, yes, and I am calm about finishing.
Barea continued: "I gave it all. … To have the opportunity to finish in Puerto Rico, to play in all fields, and to enjoy it with my friends."
Barea started his career with in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional, a basketball league in Puerto Rico. It wasn't until 2006 when he joined the Dallas Mavericks.
The highlight of Barea's career came during the 2010-11 season. He was a part of a Mavericks team that defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
Barea was with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2011-14 before eventually returning to Dallas.
Overall, Barea finished his NBA career averaging 8.9 points and 3.9 assists per game. He was a really solid contributor off the bench everywhere he went.
Before he retired, Barea joined the Cangrejeros de Santurce of the BSN.
It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Barea join a coaching staff. He spent time with the Mavericks in 2021 as a player development coach.