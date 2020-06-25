Former Michigan Star Trey Burke Signs With NBA Team

Former college basketball star Trey Burke will be joining a playoff contender ahead of the NBA season’s resumption in Orlando.

Burke played for the Philadelphia 76ers at the start of the 2019-20 season. He was eventually waived by the organization after 25 games. He’ll still have a chance to compete in the playoffs later this year, though.

The former Michigan star has signed a new deal with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks are the current No. 7 seed in the Western Conference standings, sitting at 40-27.

Dallas has nothing to worry about in regards to securing a playoff bid. Memphis, the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, is a full seven games behind the Mavericks. Burke will have a chance to compete for the title thanks to his new deal.

Free agent guard Trey Burke has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks for the rest of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2020

Burke’s had an up-and-down NBA career. The former Michigan guard spent his first three years in the NBA with the Utah Jazz. He’s since had stops with the Wizards, Knicks, Mavericks and Sixers.

Burke’s new deal with the Mavericks will be the second time he’s played for the organization. He averaged 9.7 points per game on 46.3 percent shooting in his last go-around with Dallas. The Mavericks will likely look for Burke to play a prominent bench role once the season resumes.

We’ve seen some post-season magic from Burke in the past. We’ll see if he can once again spark a bit of magic, this time with the Mavericks.