Report: 1 Team Will Be At The Front Of The Line Pursuing Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on contract with the Milwaukee Bucks for one more season. But the rumors are already surfacing the NBA superstar could be playing for a new team by the 2021-22 season.

The source of these rumors centers in the fact the Bucks continue to underwhelm in the playoffs. Milwaukee’s recent early playoff exit certainly doesn’t help the Bucks’ chances of signing Giannis to a long-term deal past 2021. But then again, the NBA superstar continues to reaffirm his commitment to Milwaukee, at least for the time being.

Despite Giannis’ consistent reaffirmation of his pledge to Milwaukee, a Western Conference team is reportedly planning on making a big run at him. Per ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst, the Dallas Mavericks will be at the “front of the line” to sign Giannis following the 2020-21 season.

The Mavericks are on the verge of becoming a major NBA contender, led by Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. If Dallas can land Giannis ahead of the 2021 season, the Mavs would become the overwhelming favorite to win the NBA Finals in 2022.

“The Dallas Mavericks are gonna be at the head of the line in pursuing Giannis. They want to have a 3rd star,” Windhorst said on The Jump, via RealGM.com.

Windhorst added the Mavericks likely aren’t going to make any big signings this off-season to allow enough cap space to sign Giannis to a massive deal the following year.

“They want to keep their books clear for 2021,” Windhorst continued. “I wouldn’t expect them to add any major free agents this year. They’re going to wait.”

It’s still a year away. But Giannis’ upcoming free agency is already garnering major attention.

It looks like the Mavericks are going to do everything they can to land the Bucks superstar once the 2021 free agency period begins.