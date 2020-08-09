Giannis Reacts To What He Saw From Luka Doncic On Saturday

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks upset reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a thrilling 136-132 overtime win last night.

But the Greek Freak was less concerned about the loss and more intrigued by just how good the Mavericks superstar is. Speaking to the media after the loss, Giannis had high praise for the Dallas point guard.

“He’s playing great basketball,” Giannis said. “He’s a great basketball player. Makes his teammates better. Talented, really talented. One of the most talented guys I’ve ever played against. He’s making the whole team better and he’s going to keep getting better.”

Doncic was the driving force behind the Mavericks’ Saturday win. He recorded 36 points, 14 rebounds and a season-high 19 assists, leading both teams in all categories. It was his 17th triple-double of the season.

Luka earned high praise from the former league MVP 👏 pic.twitter.com/jljhDlxC4N — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2020

The 21-year-old Luka Doncic is currently one of the NBA’s fastest rising stars. His dominant play throughout the season has been no small part in ending the Mavericks’ three-year playoff drought.

Doncic and the Mavs still have a chance to improve their playoff seeding with a few weeks to go. Now that star forward Kristaps Porzingis is healthy, the Mavs have one of the most dynamic duos in the Western Conference (and that’s saying something).

How far can Luka Doncic take the Mavs in the NBA playoffs? Is Doncic a future NBA MVP?