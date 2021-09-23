Haralabos Voulgaris Clarifies What Happened With The Mavs

After becoming a central figure in some of the offseason craziness surrounding the Dallas Mavericks, Director of Quantitative Research and Development Haralabos “Bob” Voulgaris has parted ways with the NBA team.

Voulgaris reportedly clashed with longtime Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle over control of the team. Carlisle ultimately stepped down in June and signed with the Indiana Pacers one week later.

But the status of Voulgaris remained uncertain for months. After today’s events, he took to Twitter to make it clear that he asked to be let out of his contract but was denied at first. He said he’s been waiting for his contract to expire and thanked the organization for getting a chance with them.

“I haven’t commented since the season ended. Just for clarification I asked to be let out of my contract, was denied. Since then I’ve been waiting for my contract to expire,” Voulgaris wrote.

“Grateful for the experience, learned a lot, and got the chance to work with some great people,” he finished.

Haralabos Voulgaris rose to national prominence as a gambler, thriving in the world of poker and sports betting.

He parlayed his sports analytics knowledge into a role with the Dallas Mavericks, and rapidly rose the ranks of the organization. But after the controversy with Carlisle, conflicting reports emerged that he was on the outs with the team.

Voulgaris’ status apparently remained unchanged up until today.

With his departure, just about everyone involved in the offseason craziness within the front office is now gone.