Injury Update For Dallas Mavericks Star Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis practicing for the Dallas Mavericks.DALLAS, TX - APRIL 09: Kristaps Porzingis of Dallas Mavericks warms up prior the game between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 9, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks have Luka Doncic back on the floor in Game 4 of their series against the Los Angeles Clippers, but they’re without Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis will not play in Game 4 against the Clippers on Sunday afternoon.

The 25-year-old big man is out with knee soreness.

“Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis is out for Game 4 with knee soreness,” longtime Mavs insider Marc Stein tweeted. “Porzingis is a late scratch for the Mavericks after battling right knee soreness since Game 1.”

This is a tough loss for a Mavericks team that has played the Clippers very hard through three games. They’ll have to even up the series without their top big man on Sunday.

Doncic is believed to be good to go, at least.

From ESPN.com:

A source told ESPN that an MRI on Saturday revealed “nothing alarming,” confirming his status as a game-time decision. Another source said Doncic is experiencing “minimal” swelling.

Doncic is on the floor to start Game 4. The Mavericks will need a big game from their All-NBA point guard in order to even up the series on Sunday. However, he’ll probably be playing at less than 100 percent.

Game 4 of the Mavs vs. Clippers series is being televised on ABC.


