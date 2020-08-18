Injury Update For Dallas Mavericks PG Luka Doncic

Earlier: Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic’s playoff debut is not off to a good start. The second-year point guard had to go to the locker room early.

Doncic came up lame after slipping and falling on an early possession. He clearly didn’t look right after getting up.

The dynamic floor general had to go to the locker room for evaluation.

Luka Doncic slipped and appeared to injure his lower left leg early on Clippers-Mavs. He’s gone back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/SQBMIoTQj2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 18, 2020

Luka Doncic's left ankle — which is bothering him after that slip — is not the one that he sprained twice this season. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 18, 2020

Thankfully for Doncic and the Mavs, he’s back on the team bench. ESPN reported on the broadcast he had his left ankle retaped.

We’d expect Doncic to come back in soon. As long as he can go, he’ll want to be out there in this pivotal Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

You can catch Mavericks-Clippers from Orlando on ESPN.

Update: Luka is back in. Carry on with your night–unless his ankle acts up and he needs to come out again at some point.