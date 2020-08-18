The Spun

Injury Update For Dallas Mavericks PG Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic slows down the offense during a game for the Mavericks.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 14: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2019 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Mavericks 106-103. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Earlier: Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic’s playoff debut is not off to a good start. The second-year point guard had to  go to the locker room early.

Doncic came up lame after slipping and falling on an early possession. He clearly didn’t look right after getting up.

The dynamic floor general had to go to the locker room for evaluation.

Thankfully for Doncic and the Mavs, he’s back on the team bench. ESPN reported on the broadcast he had his left ankle retaped.

We’d expect Doncic to come back in soon. As long as he can go, he’ll want to be out there in this pivotal Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

You can catch Mavericks-Clippers from Orlando on ESPN.

Update: Luka is back in. Carry on with your night–unless his ankle acts up and he needs to come out again at some point.


