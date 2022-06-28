Jalen Brunson Is Rumored To Have 1 Clear Top Choice

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 18: Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks passes the ball to Maxi Kleber #42 of the Dallas Mavericks against the Utah Jazz late in the fourth quarter of Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After posting career-high numbers in the postseason, Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson is ready to receive a massive payday in free agency.

On Tuesday, NBA insider Marc Stein had an update on Brunson's future.

Stein is reporting there's growing resignation in Dallas that Brunson's top choice is to sign with the New York Knicks.

"Wrote Friday that the Knicks had amassed 'major momentum' in their pursuit of Jalen Brunson after draft night," Stein said. "There is a growing resignation in Dallas, sources say, that the Knicks are indeed Brunson's top choice and his inevitable destination."

This lines up perfectly with Stein's previous reporting. Last week, he said the Knicks are getting ready to offer the Villanova product a four-year, $100 million contract.

Brunson averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game for the Dallas Mavericks this past season. He then elevated his game in the playoffs, averaging 21.6 points per contest.

The Knicks have already added Brunson's father, Rick Brunson, to their coaching staff for the 2022-23 season.

With free agency just around the corner, it wouldn't be a surprise at all to see Brunson reunite with his father in New York.