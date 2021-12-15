Jason Kidd Announces Concerning Luka Doncic News

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has missed the last two games with soreness in his left ankle, leaving the team without its best player during an important pre-Christmas stretch.

Based on an update given by head coach Jason Kidd on Wednesday, Doncic won’t be back this week.

According to Marc Stein, Kidd told reporters this evening that Doncic will be out until next week at the earliest. The 22-year-old will spend this upcoming weekend in Dallas, as the Mavericks travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, to work with the training staff and receive treatment on his left ankle.

With the Mavs scheduled to take on the Lakers on Wednesday night, that means Doncic will miss at least two more games before making his return.

Wednesday’s update is an ominous one for Doncic and Dallas. The All-NBA guard already missed three games after spraining his ankle on Nov. 15 and is still feeling the affects of the injury.

By the time the Mavericks return from their one-game road trip this weekend, Doncic will have missed eight total games this season.

When he has been on the court, Doncic has been just a touch worse than his previous two All-Star seasons. Still, the 22-year-old Slovenian is averaging 25.6 points, 8.5 assists and 8.0 rebounds per contest. His shooting splits have dipped slightly and he’s averaging 4.6 turnovers in 21 games played.

Unsurprisingly, the Mavericks haven’t been the same team without Doncic on the floor. Dallas has gone 2-4 without their best player and finds itself in seventh in the Western Conference at 14-13.

Doncic is the engine that makes the Mavericks run and obviously Kidd would like to get him back as soon as possible. However, Dallas might be wise to let its superstar guard recover fully before plugging him back into the lineup.