Jason Kidd Is Reportedly “Frontrunner” For 1 NBA Coaching Gig

Three-and-a-half years after being fired as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jason Kidd appears to be on the verge of getting a new NBA head coaching gig.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kidd has emerged as “a strong frontrunner” for the Dallas Mavericks job. The news comes hours after former Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle publicly endorsed Kidd for the job.

Carlisle stepped down as head coach of the Mavericks earlier this month. The team is also seeking a new general manager following the departure of longtime president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson.

Among the people leading the Mavs’ search for a new head coach and GM is team legend Dirk Nowitzki. Kidd and Nowitzki played together during Dallas’ 2011 NBA championship season.

The Dallas Mavericks are closing in on the hiring a new GM and Jason Kidd has emerged as a strong frontrunner to be hired as head coach, sources tell @espn_macmahon and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2021

A Hall of Fame player for five NBA franchises, Jason Kidd was hired as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets in 2013, mere months after retiring. He promptly led Brooklyn to 44-38 record and a trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in his first year at the helm.

But Kidd was moved to the Bucks in the 2014 offseason and struggled to replicate the success he had in Brooklyn. Despite leading the Bucks to two playoff appearances in his first three seasons, he was fired after a 23-22 start to the 2017-18 season.

Kidd currently serves as an assistant coach on the Los Angeles Lakers. But he’s been linked to virtually ever head coaching job that’s opened up since 2019.

Now it appears that Kidd is almost back to being in the boss’ seat again.