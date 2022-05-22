Jason Kidd Reacts To The NBA's Fine Decision

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 4: Jason Kidd of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 4, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The NBA handed down a fine to the Dallas Mavericks today as a result of incidents violating the league's policy of "bench decorum." Naturally, head coach Jason Kidd had some thoughts on it.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Kidd made it clear that the Mavs have no intending of sitting despite the fines. He said that the team will cheer when they feel like it. Kidd also said that the team views the fine as a chance to donate to charity.

“It’s the league’s decision to fine, but we’re not going to sit. We’re going to cheer. The positive is the bench can look at it as they’re donating to a nice charity.”

The NBA fined the Mavericks $100,000 for their third violation of the bench decorum policy. Kidd has been dismissive of the policy from the first time the team was cited.

"The league is worried about the wrong thing," Kidd said recently. "You have millionaires cheering on other millionaires. Doesn't happen in this society. And the enthusiasm of the game, for a teammate to cheer on another teammate is special. And I think sometimes we're focused on the wrong thing. And so when you look at people who make a lot of money cheering on their teammates or their employees, that's what sport is all about. And so for us to get fined, that's cool. It's going to another good cause, charity. But again, we're looking at the wrong thing."

For what it's worth, his counterparts on the Golden State Warriors don't seem to think much of the policy either. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has said he doesn't mind players standing so long as they don't interfere with the game.

Maybe it's a rule worth re-assessing in the offseason.

But for now, the Mavs may want to avoid a fourth violation before the penalties get too big.