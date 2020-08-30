Jeff Van Gundy Has Brutally Honest Message For Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has turned into one of the best basketball players in the world at the age of 21. The Dallas Mavericks superstar is a top five or 10 player in the NBA just two seasons into his career.

The elite guard has also turned into one of the world’s best complainers. Doncic can often be heard arguing with the referees and complaining about calls. That’s been extremely evident during this Mavericks-Clippers first round series.

Doncic is far from the only notable NBA player in this category, of course. Most of the league’s best players are also the most-outspoken on the court when it comes to the officiating.

Still, Doncic might want to try to tone it down a bit moving forward. ABC/ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy had a brutally honest message for Doncic during Sunday’s game.

“When you complain on nearly every play, you’re not going to get the benefit of the doubt,” the prominent analyst said of Doncic.

It’s understandable that Doncic would be frustrated in this series. The Clippers have played him extremely physically and he’s taken a lot of hits in the lane.

Still, there comes a point when the arguing does more harm than good and that might be the case now.

