Kristaps Porzingis Addresses Rumors That He’s On Trade Block

Kristaps Porzingis is in just his second full year with the Dallas Mavericks, after being traded by the New York Knicks, but his time may be running short. Despite denials by owner Mark Cuban, multiple NBA insiders have reported that the team is shopping the 7-foot-3 former All-Star.

Porzingis is averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, but his defense has not been where the Mavericks expected. The team is also just 15-16, and hasn’t looked like a real playoff contender by any stretch. It isn’t a huge shock that the team might entertain trades for anyone other than superstar guard Luka Doncic.

To his credit, Porzingis is taking the mounting rumors in stride. He’s staying focused on the games in front of him.

“It came out and it is what it is,” he said, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, and I shouldn’t be too worried about it. It can only distract me at the end of the day.”

Kristaps Porzingis on reports that he’s available in trade market: “It came out and it is what it is. I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, and I shouldn’t be too worried about it. It can only distract me at the end of the day. I try to focus on being in the moment.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 26, 2021

We’ve seen criticism of other teams holding players who may be traded out of games, to drive down the risk that they may be injured. That doesn’t look like it’s in the cards for the oft-injured Kristaps Porzingis at this point, a sign that there is no imminent deal.

Kristaps Porzingis practiced today and Rick Carlisle expects him to play vs. Nets if there are no issues when he wakes up tomorrow. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 26, 2021

Porzingis has missed three straight games with lower back tightness. It sounds like the team hopes to play him against the red hot Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

The Dallas Mavericks tip off against the Nets at the Barclays Center at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 27. The trade deadline is in just under a month, on March 25.