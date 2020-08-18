LeBron’s Reaction To Kristaps Porzingis’ Ejection Went Viral

No one seemed to agree with Kristaps Porzingis’ ejection from Monday night’s Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks game.

The star was ejected from the first round NBA playoff game after getting two technical fouls. Both technical fouls were pretty weak.

Porzingis’ first technical foul came when he argued a call. The Mavericks’ forward believed his block was clean. Porzingis was later ejected when he came to Luka Doncic’s defense after an incident with Marcus Morris.

Luka, KP, and Marcus Morris share a moment. 👀 Kristaps ejected with his second tech pic.twitter.com/IRX0YSUWBr — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 18, 2020

Everyone in the NBA world, from players to reporters to fans, seemed to think that the ejection was weak.

LeBron James shared his reaction to the move on Twitter late on Monday night.

“Man that was BOGUS AS HELL MAN!!!!! Cmon man,” LeBron tweeted.

Man that was BOGUS AS HELL MAN!!!!! Cmon man. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2020

“I saw him getting into Luka’s face and I didn’t like that,” Porzingis said following his ejection. “That’s why I reacted. That’s a smart, smart thing to do from their part. I’ve just got to be smarter and control my emotions the next time.”

The Clippers ended up beating the Mavericks, 118-110, to go up 1-0 in the opening round series. The game could have been much different if Porzingis was able to play in the fourth quarter.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 p.m. E.T.